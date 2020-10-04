Retract Statement Against Bode George Within Seven Days, PDP Tells Fayose

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State to retract his comments against the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George.

Recall that Fayose had urged the party branch to politically retire Bode George during the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committee for the Lagos-East senatorial by-election in order to win elections in the state.

Reacting to the statement, the spokesperson for PDP in Lagos, Taofik Gani, expressed that Fayose would be held responsible for any future election loss in the state.

He said this in a statement titled, ‘Keep your divisive advice, face your frustration’, on Sunday.

“Fayose will be declared persona non grata in all our indoor and outdoor activities from Monday, 12th October 2020, unless he, Fayose, purges himself of the grave nuisance value arising from the unsolicited, rabid and divisive advice, part of the statement read.”