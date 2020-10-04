Restructuring: Shehu Sani Commends Pastor Adeboye

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has hailed the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye over his call for restructuring of the country.

Recall that on Saturday, Pastor Adeboye during a symposium added his voice to the national issue of restructuring.

At the event, he said restructuring Nigeria must be done as soon as possible to prevent disintegration.

Reacting to the call, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the call for restructuring has gotten a spiritual blessing from the highly respected clergyman, despite the political class failure to endorse the course.

See his post below: