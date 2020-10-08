‘Respect To All The Youths Fighting For Their Rights’ – Naira Marley

Popular Nigerian artist, Naira Marley, has tweeted in response to his perceived docility as regards the #EndSARS protest.

The Afro-beats musician took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share that he is not pulling out of the protest.

Rather, he is being patient with the government by giving them a one-week ultimatum before embarking on his planned protest.

He also advised the current protesters to stay safe. “Respect to all the youths out there fighting for their rights and what’s right.

“God bless y’all. After a week if there’s no changes on this fsars issue as promised by Nigeria police force then we will get back out there stronger.

“Stay safe and protest peacefully if u re protesting“, he tweeted.

See his tweet below: