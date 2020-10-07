Resign And Go Into Farming, ASUU Replies Minister

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has urged the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to resign as minister and engage in farming.

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Ayo Akinwole, stated this in a statement in Ibadan while reacting to the minister’s criticism of the union on Tuesday.

The minister in an interview on Monday had suggested farming to the lecturers, who are currently on strike.

The Minister insisted that the striking lecturers cannot dictate how they should be paid by their employers.

Reacting to the statement, Professor Akinwole stated that the minister has displayed his naivety on educational matters and the low value placed on education by the current administration.

He added, “If the Minister of State for Education is interested in farming, he should resign his appointment and stop displaying his cluelessness of the problems in the education sector.