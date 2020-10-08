Residents Scamper To Safety As Gas Explosion Rocks Ipaja, Lagos

An early morning inferno in Baruwa-Ipaja axis of Lagos State jolted the residents of the area as they rushed seek safety.

It was gathered that an explosion occurred at a gas processing plant situated in the area around 5:45am on Thursday.

The fire was able to spread rapidly due to the failure of fire service officials to arrive at the scene on time.

However, the state emergency agency already informed the public that its response plan has been activated.

First responders including men of the Lagos Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been drafted to the area.

Watch the video clips below:

 

