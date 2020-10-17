Reno Omokri Calls Out Tinubu Over Silence On #EndSARS

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri, has called out National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his silence on ‘End SARS’ protests.

The author and lawyer took to his Twitter page to call out the National Leader.

“Dear Bola @AsiwajuTinubu This was you in 2014. You were all over the place with this hashtag. Your silence on #EndSARS is rather LOUD. In your video for the Edo elections, you described yourself as the ‘Leader of all democrats’. Your silence is shocking (apologies to @Mbuhari)“, he tweeted.

He further wrote:

“Oga Tinubu, why are you silent about #EndSARS? Is it because we are blocking your money from Lekki tollgate? If it is like that, we will move to AlphaBeta office and block that one too. Speak now!”

See his tweets below: