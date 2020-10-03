“Relationship is not a job or business – Reno Omokri blows hot

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has slammed women who feel they should be given money because they are in a relationship.

The “Fact vs Fiction” author referred to people who call other people stingy, beggars. He stated that a relationship is not a job and as such; a woman shouldn’t ask for payment or feel entitled to a man’s money.

Taking to his official Instagram page he wrote; “There are many jobs on Earth:* Doctor* Lawyer* Engineer, etc .Being a girlfriend, however, is NOT one of them. A relationship is not a business. The word STINGY should never be used by a woman to describe any man that is not her husband or father! Only a woman who wants to STING a man accuses him of being STINGY.

“Only a beggar accuses others of being stingy. A worker can’t accuse her boss of being stingy. You work and you are paid. A businesswoman can’t accuse her customer of being stingy. You charge and they pay. Being a girlfriend is neither a job or a business”