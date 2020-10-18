Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on her birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one turned a year older on Saturday, October 10th and she got a Rolex wristwatch from her man.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the film star revealed the luxury wristwatch is worth 24 million naira.

It didn’t end there as she revealed she also got a new whip.

Sharing a couple of videos of her extravagant gifts, she wrote;

“Meet my four wheel plane…..

Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby @princenednwoko

Ps: I need to show off it’s mine !”

