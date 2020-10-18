Connect with us

Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband

Published

2 hours ago

on

Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband
Ned Nwoko Gifts Regina Daniel Rolex Watch On Her Birthday

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on her birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one turned a year older on Saturday, October 10th and she got a Rolex wristwatch from her man.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the film star revealed the luxury wristwatch is worth 24 million naira.

It didn’t end there as she revealed she also got a new whip.

Sharing a couple of videos of her extravagant gifts, she wrote;

“Meet my four wheel plane…..
Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby  @princenednwoko

Ps: I need to show off  it’s mine !”

Read Also: “My Princess” – Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday

See her post HERE

Entertainment

Top 5 Celebrities Who Made Headlines Amid #EndSARS Protests

Published

19 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Top 5 Celebrities Who Made Headlines Amid #EndSARS Protests

InformationNigeria Top 5 trending stories of the week

In the wake of the nationwide protests, some notable Nollywood celebrities have lent their voices and shown their solidarity to the #EndSARS movement.

Some have also hit the streets to march with protesters and some have also shared their opinions regarding the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Here are top 5 Nollywood stories surrounding the trending issue in the country;

‘#EndSARS Fight Is Not For Yahoo Boys’ – Actor Gideon Okeke

“Dear Yahoo Boys, this fight is not for you, once we’re done fighting against injustice, we’ll also fight against cybercrime!” – Gideon Okeke Warns

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has addressed criminals of internet fraud, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ regarding the ongoing protests against SARS.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Raises Eyebrow Over Dissolution Of SARS

Bolanle Ninalowo

Bolanle Ninalowo

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has expressed skepticism regarding the dissolution of SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad).

#EndPoliceBrutality: Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Protests At Lekki Toll Gate (Photos)

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde And Her Family Join #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has shown solidarity towards the protests against police brutality by marching to Lekki Toll Gate with placards.

#EndSARS: We are loosing focus and trivializing our frustration if we turn these protests to carnivals – Actress Bisola warns

EndSARS: We are loosing focus and trivializing our frustration if we turn these protests to carnivals – Actress Bisola warns

AMVCA winner and Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola has warned #EndSARS protesters not to turn the protest into a carnival.

She is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialize the frustrations that had led to the protests.

Actress Mosun Filani Recounts How Policemen Killed Her Brother In 2010

Actress Mosun Filani Recounts How Policemen Killed Her Brother In 2010

Mosun Filani Oduoye

Popular Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani Oduoye has recalled how her brother was allegedly killed by the police in Ogun state in 2010.

Entertainment

Davido Spotted Spending Time With His Daughter, Imade In A Studio (Photos)

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Davido Spotted Spending Time With His Daughter, Imade In A Studio (Photos)
Singer, Davido and his daughter

Singer, Davido and his daughter

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently pictured chilling with his oldest daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke at his workplace.

Imade decided to tag along to watch her dad do what he knows best at the studio.

Photos from their eventful day were made available on the five-year-old’s Instagram account which is currently being ran by her parents.

In the photos, the little one seemed happy to be with her dad as they spent some quality time together.

The photos were captioned with the words;

“Take your daughter to work day”

Read Also: “Why We Need Electoral Reforms” – Singer Davido Explains

See the photos below:

The Instagram post

The Instagram post

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

News Feed

Nigerians In US Stage #EndSARS Protest In New York (Photos/Video)

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

Nigerians In US Stage #EndSARS Protest In New York (Photos/Video)

Nigerians residing in New York, United States of America, have staged an #EndSARS protest calling for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

#EndSARS Protest In New York

The protesters who trooped out in their numbers, accompanied by some American friends, demanded that the Nigeria Police Force be reformed with immediate effect.

#EndSARS Protest In New York

“Solidarity forever”, the protesters marched sang as they marched on the street of Manhattan to the United Nations house where they demanded the Deputy UN Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, to speak out condemning police brutality in Nigeria.

#EndSARS Protest In New York

