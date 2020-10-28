Entertainment
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Husband And Son
Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a couple of adorable photos of herself and her family.
The former child actress decided to show off her beautiful family.
In one of the photos, the actress was seen cradling her son, Munir in her arms.
While her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko was seen lifting their son up in the air in the second photo.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the film star captioned the photos with the words;
“Munir’s parent”
See the post below:
Entertainment
Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim earned the praises of her fans as she shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.
The former Big Brother Naija housemate looked gorgeous in a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Lanre Dasilva Ajayi.
The actress wore a fringe hair and she finished the look with bold purple lipstick.
Erica also struck a couple of fierce poses in the photos, which has garnered over 70,000 likes.
Fans and celebrities quickly stormed her comment section to show her love and support.
See the photos and reactions below:
Entertainment
#LekkiMassacre: ‘Did You Give The Orders?’, Runtown Asks Sanwo-Olu
Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu Jack alias Runtown, has asked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu if he gave the orders for armed military officers to shoot at peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The award winning musician took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to directly mention the Twitter handle of the Lagos State governor.
His tweet reads:
“DID YOU GIVE THE ORDERS??? @jidesanwoolu #LekkiMassacre”
The 31-year-old Enugu native has also reacted to a report by Amnesty International, USA. The report states that there is ‘credible’ but ‘disturbing’ evidence to prove that ‘Nigerian security forces have killed demonstrators protesting police brutality in Lagos’, adding that ‘investigations are underway’.
“JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED“, Runtown wrote as he retweeted the tweet.
See his tweets below:
Entertainment
Stop Looting, Mr Eazi Tells Nigerian Youths
Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi, has appealed to the youths to desist from looting and destruction of property and valuable items. The award-winning artist is of the view that there is still hope for Nigeria.
The 29-year-old also used the same opportunity to advise the youths to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to bring about better youth representation in politics.
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“In other news, if you still believe in Nigeria! Pls stop Looting & destruction! Get your PVC make we start to enter Village down to ward level youth to Youth!! God is great!”
See his tweet below:
