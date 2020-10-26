Connect with us

Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Published

20 mins ago

on

Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Regina Daniels Birthday: ALL The Things You Need To Know

Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels flooded her Instagram feed on Monday with a couple of stunning photos of herself.

The mother of one, who is happily married to billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, showed off her glowing skin as well as her gorgeous legs in the photos.

The film star donned a yellow long-sleeve shirt along with a black skirt and a pair of slippers.

In the caption of her post, Daniels penned an inspirational quote which reads;

“We are the painters of our lives 

We get to choose how we see it”

See her post below:

The actress' post

The actress’ post

  • Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

    Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

  • Regina Daniels Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
Entertainment

“May You Never Set Up A Shop” – Eucharia Anunobi Blasts Doris Ogala For Accusing Uche Elendu Of Lying

Published

1 min ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

"May You Never Set Up A Shop" - Eucharia Anunobi Blasts Doris Ogala For Accusing Uche Elendu Of Lying
Monalisa Chinda, Eucharia Anunobi and Uche Elendu

Monalisa Chinda, Eucharia Anunobi and Uche Elendu

Popular Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has blasted her colleague, Doris Ogala for accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store was looted by hoodlums.

A video made available on social media by Elendu shows that Anunobi paid a visit to her vandalized store in the company of their colleague, Monalisa Chinda-Coker.

In the video, the film star turned evangelist quoted some bible verses as she rained heavy curses on those speaking ill of Elendu.

The veteran actress stated that those, who accused her colleague of chasing clout and lying, will never set up a shop of their own in their lifetime.

Information Nigeria recalls Doris Ogala had taken to Instagram in the penultimate week to rubbish Elendu’s claim that her store was looted.

Watch the video HERE

Entertainment

Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Chioma Chijioke
Chioma Chijioke

Chioma Chijioke Anosike

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to celebrate her marriage, using the same opportunity to throw jabs at cynics who think it is impossible for actresses to stay in their marriage without it crashing in less than a year.

In her words:

“Forever Mrs A … Some idiots think actresses don’t stay in their marriage, believing that they (actresses) get married today and by tomorrow the marriage is already crashing Wait! let me shock you…you see that believe, idea or whatever is a big proper LIE. Some don’t let their homes fail and i am a living proof…God willing mine will last dunno about others.”

Read Also‘Peace Comes When You Realize Nobody Owes You Anything’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite

See her post below:

The actress’ post

Entertainment

‘Let’s Take Our Message Beyond Twitter To The Streets’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

BBNaija Leo Dasilva Warns People To Be Aware Of Their Partner's Sexuality Before Getting Married
Leo Da Silva

Leo Da Silva

Reality TV star, Leo Da Silva, has called for the need to spread the message about bad governance to those on the streets who are not privileged enough to be on Twitter.

The former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ says it is important so that the message will not be eventually be lost. He further went on to cite the previous elections period that had many campaigning only on Twitter and not in real life.

Read Also‘Women Cheat More Than Men’ – Leo Da Silva

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“As we are informing ourselves about the clear buffoonery by them on Twitter, I think we owe it to people on the streets as well. This was how people were winning elections only on Twitter. The real streets is vast and we get too relaxed when we pass our messages on just twitter.”

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s tweet

