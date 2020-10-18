Regina Daniels Shares Intimate Video Of Her In Bed With Her Husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels was spotted relaxing with her husband, Ned Nwoko and her son, Munir in an intimate video shared on social media.

In the video making rounds online, the actress laid down in bed beside her billionaire husband and son.

The film star was also seen giggling while her husband played with their son, who seemed like he had just finished crying.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star had taken to her Instagram page to show off the extravagant gifts she received from her man on her birthday.

