Regina Daniels Receives Special Surprise On Her 20th Birthday

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, who reportedly turned 20 on Saturday, got a lovely surprise from friends and family to mark her special day.

In a video sighted on social media, the actress smiled from ear-to-ear as she received her birthday cake.

The actress mother, Rita Daniels’ had taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her beautiful daughter as she turns a year older.

Daniels wrote;

“Happy birthday my pride. May almighty God continue to bless you and equip you with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding. My forever16! I wish you more healthy long life. May you continue to grow from grace to grace, strength to strength.

Your life shall always be sweeter than honey. No weapon formed or fashioned against you shall prosper. You shall continue to fulfill the greatness of Almighty God in you. Go and pursue and recover all. IJN….Amen! @regina.daniels”

The actress’ co-wife, Laila Charani, also took to her to social media page to wish her a happy birthday.

Watch the video HERE