Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on Instagram

20-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason for this is not yet known, but a look at their official Instagram pages show the couple no longer follow each other on the platform.

This is coming one week after Regina celebrated their son Munir Neji Nwoko, who recently clocked three months.

For many years, Regina was recognised as one of Nigeria’s finest child stars who won many hearts after she starred in ‘Marriage of Sorrow’, at age seven.

She shot into limelight when she featured in a Nollywood movie titled ‘Miracle Child’ in 2010.

Long before she was romantically linked with Mr. Nwoko, the actress had become an internet sensation due to her obsession with state-of-the-art cars and tattoos.