Connect with us

News Feed

Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram shortly after the singer labelled him an animal & a fool

Published

45 mins ago

on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon (born 6 December 1993), better known by his stage name Reekado Banks who signed with Mavin Records in 2014 and left the label in 2018 has unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram shortly after the singer labelled him an animal and a fool.

The song had caused a social media tirade from Wizkid to Banks on October 14, 2020.

Recall, Wizkid was forced to postpone the release of his highly anticipated album “Made in Lagos” over the ongoing #Endsars protests.

Days after he postponed the album, Reekado Banks promoted a song which they had recorded a long time ago, and Wizkid called him “A Fool and A Clout Animal”, for promoting an old song amid the protests.

However, following these harsh comments from Wizkid, a quick look at Reekado Banks Instagram page, shows that he has unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National News

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo

A prison along Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital, today, Monday October 19th has been attacked by thugs.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful end SARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and overpowered the prison officials before setting the prisoners free.

The viral video shows thugs as they unleashed terror on prison officials to free the prisoners, who were later seen as they escaped through the fence, other videos show the prisoners as they ran on the street while another films some prisoners as they changed their outfits.

One of the prisoners who escaped said he has been awaiting trial for two years.

Watch clips from the scene below:

Continue Reading

News Feed

Stop using death of your child to blackmail Nigerians – Kiki Mordi tells D’banj

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Stop using death of your child to blackmail Nigerians – Kiki Mordi tells D’banj

 

Kiki Mordi, Nigerian investigative journalist, had knocked music entertainer, Deji Banjo, aka D’banj for always having a reason to bring the death of his son on every conversation.

D’banj lost his son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, on June 25th, 2019 to a tragic domestic accident at his residence in Lagos. The one-year-old was playing around a swimming pool when he fell in and drowned.

In a recent tweet, the singer lent a voice to the ongoing protest against police brutality as he expressed an understanding of the feeling of losing a child.

He wrote, “I know what it means to be in pain,to lose a child and a loved one..so I know the pain my brothers and sisters are going through and my heart is heavy . I pray God grants us the healing and restoration we so deeply need in our country and that our light can once again shine.”

kiki mordi

In reaction, Kiki Mordi shunned the Koko master against using the loss of his son as emotional blackmail.

Everyday you use your child to emotionally blackmail Nigerians. You’re very scary,” She wrote.

Continue Reading

News Feed

‘Leave the streets’ – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

 

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

 

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below:

Continue Reading

Trending