Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram shortly after the singer labelled him an animal & a fool

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon (born 6 December 1993), better known by his stage name Reekado Banks who signed with Mavin Records in 2014 and left the label in 2018 has unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram shortly after the singer labelled him an animal and a fool.

The song had caused a social media tirade from Wizkid to Banks on October 14, 2020.

Recall, Wizkid was forced to postpone the release of his highly anticipated album “Made in Lagos” over the ongoing #Endsars protests.

Days after he postponed the album, Reekado Banks promoted a song which they had recorded a long time ago, and Wizkid called him “A Fool and A Clout Animal”, for promoting an old song amid the protests.

However, following these harsh comments from Wizkid, a quick look at Reekado Banks Instagram page, shows that he has unfollowed Wizkid on Instagram.