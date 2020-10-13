Rapper Zlatan Ibile Joins #EndSARS Protest In Ghana (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile stormed the streets of Accra, Ghana on Tuesday to march with protesters against police brutality.

The rapper joined the thousands clamoring for reformation of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a video sighted on social media, the crowd were seen marching to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra while making their requests known.

It was gathered that Zlatan Ibile had sought permission from the Ghanaian police before embarking on the protest.

According to reports, the rapper, who showed his solidarity to the #EndSARS movement, is in Ghana for business and he is working on a song with rapper, Sarkodie.

Watch the video below: