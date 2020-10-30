Rapper Pepenazi Ties Knot With His Fianceè, Janine

Nigeria rapper, Pepenazi,who is also media personality Dotun’s brother, finally tied the nuptial knot with his fiancée, Janine on Friday.

According to reports, the couple got married at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their close friends and family.

OAP Dotun broke the exciting news on social media and he also shared photos from the civil marriage ceremony.

In the photos, Pepenazi, who is now a married man, wore a dapper tuxedo while his bride donned a beautiful white gown.

Information Nigeria recalls the pair got engaged in February.

See the photos below: