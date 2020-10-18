Entertainment
Rapper M.I Abaga Launches Search For Man Who Approached His 15-Year-Old Niece
Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga is searching for a grown man, who approached his 15-year-old niece to collect her number.
The rapper, who is distraught over the act, took to social media on Sunday to relay how the man made advances to his teenage niece even after she told him her age.
According to ‘Bullion Van’ crooner, the man kept insisting on collecting his Bruce’s number and he also told her that she does not need to inform her mother.
Sharing a couple of videos of his niece’s encounter with the man, MI Abaga tweeted;
“Today a pedophile approached my 15 year old niece.. she clearly identified herself as 15 and told him she wouldn’t give him her number but listen to how he keeps telling her her mom doesn’t need to know.. I am shaking right now!!!!! If I catch you sir!!! Woooosaaaah
This is his face!! If anyone knows him please identify him for me.. I’m so proud of her and how she handled this!! Please talk to your kids and equip them.. demons everywhere”
Read Also: MI Abaga, Banky W, Others Move Against Social Media Bill
See his tweets below:
This is his face!! If anyone knows him please identify him for me.. I’m so proud of her and how she handled this!! Please talk to your kids and equip them.. demons everywhere pic.twitter.com/uJeeq5gItQ
— Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 18, 2020
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians
Nollywood actor and skit maker, Kunle Idowu, also known as Frank Donga, has sent a message to Nigerian politicians regarding the ongoing SARS protests. The actor took to his Twitter page on Saturday evening to tell Nigerian politicians that the protesters will continue to demand accountability till 2023.
He revealed that they have hardly slept over the past ten days but that is not a barrier to their demand for accountability and transparent governance.
Read Also: ‘Cut Down On All Excesses, Focus On Education, Healthcare’ – Frank Donga Tells FG
In his words:
“Dear politicians, we hardly slept over the past 10 days but we are fine and getting better. Don’t Worry, our eyes will remain open till 2023. I tweet in peace. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #ENDBADGOVERNANCE”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
#EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold
Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, has stated that Nigerian police officers should join the ongoing protest against SARS brutality.
Taking to Twitter, the father of one writes that the police officers brutalizing Nigerians should not use their poor salaries as excuse to get away with their wrongdoings.
Read Also: ‘If We Don’t Want Something, We Speak Up’ – Adekunle Gold Reacts To Dissolution Of SARS
He says it is better that they protest than transfer their aggression on innocent young citizens. His tweet reads:
“If the Nigerian Police officers are unhappy with their salaries, they should protest too. No be young Nigerians dey mistreat you. You people should dead that pity party shit. #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Regina Daniels Shows Off Luxury Ride And N24Million Wristwatch From Her Husband
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on her birthday.
Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one turned a year older on Saturday, October 10th and she got a Rolex wristwatch from her man.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the film star revealed the luxury wristwatch is worth 24 million naira.
It didn’t end there as she revealed she also got a new whip.
Sharing a couple of videos of her extravagant gifts, she wrote;
“Meet my four wheel plane…..
Also a birthday present from hubby along side my 24million Naira watch….. love you baby @princenednwoko
Ps: I need to show off it’s mine !”
Read Also: “My Princess” – Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday
See her post HERE
Trending
- News Feed20 hours ago
#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
- News Feed23 hours ago
‘We go soon face una matter” – Falz tells Dino Melaye
- News Feed23 hours ago
Napoli’s Osimhen celebrates first Serie A goal with ‘End Police Brutality’ shirt
- News Feed22 hours ago
#EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido
- Trending21 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest
- Trending21 hours ago
Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun
- Entertainment22 hours ago
Top 5 Celebrities Who Made Headlines Amid #EndSARS Protests
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Davido Spotted Spending Time With His Daughter, Imade In A Studio (Photos)