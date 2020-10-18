Rapper M.I Abaga Launches Search For Man Who Approached His 15-Year-Old Niece

Popular Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga is searching for a grown man, who approached his 15-year-old niece to collect her number.

The rapper, who is distraught over the act, took to social media on Sunday to relay how the man made advances to his teenage niece even after she told him her age.

According to ‘Bullion Van’ crooner, the man kept insisting on collecting his Bruce’s number and he also told her that she does not need to inform her mother.

Sharing a couple of videos of his niece’s encounter with the man, MI Abaga tweeted;

“Today a pedophile approached my 15 year old niece.. she clearly identified herself as 15 and told him she wouldn’t give him her number but listen to how he keeps telling her her mom doesn’t need to know.. I am shaking right now!!!!! If I catch you sir!!! Woooosaaaah

This is his face!! If anyone knows him please identify him for me.. I’m so proud of her and how she handled this!! Please talk to your kids and equip them.. demons everywhere”

