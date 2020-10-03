Rapper IllBliss Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, has shared a photo of his newborn daughter on his Twitter page. The record label executive and entertainment guru captioned the photo thus:

“Welcome to our world child of the most high. We named you ‘Ka Chim Sideh’ (as God has written)”

The ‘King of Boys’ actor will also be present in the sequel of the movie, of which a few trailers have been released. He will be reprising his role as ‘Odogwu Malay’.

Read Also: This Is Not A Country, Says Rapper Illbliss

IllBliss also performed alongside artists such as Ruby Gyang, Sir Shina Peters and Waje to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary. They were joined by actress and media personality, Chigurl.

See his post below:

See the photo below: