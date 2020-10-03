Rapper, IllBliss and wife welcome newborn baby girl, Kachimsideh (Photos)

Popular Nigerian rapper, IllBliss and his wife Munachiso have welcomed a newborn baby girl, Kachimsideh which translates to “as my God has written” in English language.

This is coming after the duo welcomed their first child in 2017 after almost eight years of marriage.

According to reports, this is their second child and IllBiss revealed she has been named “Kachimsideh” and “Chibusonma”.

The rapper shared photos of himself, his wife and the newborn princess with the caption: “As Maama and Paapa hold you in our arms, We whisper your name a million times …”KACHiMSiDEH” ( As My GOD has Written) In absolute gratitude to God Almighty. Welcome to Our World My Little Princess.”

Reports say Ill Bliss and his wife, Munachiso got married in 2009.