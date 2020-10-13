Rapper Falz Slams Wike For Banning #EndSARS Protest

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has slammed River State Governor, Nyesom Wike for barring residents of the state from participating in #EndSARS protest.

According to a statement made available on Monday by the state Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, the governor said that all forms of protest has been banned.

The governor also mentioned that violators will be arrested and brought to book.

Reacting to the ban put in place by Wike, Falz said;

“Who are you to prevent any individual from exercising their constitutional right to move & assemble peacefully?!”

Watch the video below: