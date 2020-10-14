“Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me” – DJ Cuppy finally joins #SARSMUSTEND protest

Nigerian DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola better known by her stage name, DJ Cuppy has finally joined the #SARSMUSTEND protest, from the comfort of her backyard.

Recall that the Disc Jockey had halted her vacation in Dubai and traveled down to Nigeria with the intention of joining the protests against harassment of young Nigerians by SARS, a unit of the police force.

She wrote,

“Finally able fly to Lagos and join the #EndSars protest. …So inspired by all the young people out there risking their lives to amplify awareness. See you soon!”

However, upon her arrival, she revealed that she unfortunately couldn’t participate due to the government’s directive for travelers to self-isolate.

Fast-forward to today, It rained heavily in Lagos and not minding the heavy down pour, the billionaire heiress has joined several Nigerians to call for the total reform of the Nigerian police force.

Sharing a video from her lone protest on her back porch, she wrote, “Rain and self-isolation wont stop me”.

In the video cuppy is seen protesting in the rain, and carrying a placard that reads, “#SARSMUSTEND!! #EndpolicebrutalityinNigeria”.