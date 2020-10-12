“Queer lives matter” – LGBTQ activist screams during #EndSARS protest (video)

As Nigerians took to the streets across the country, asking the government to end SARS because of the brutality they have subjected young Nigerians to, a gay rights activist used the opportunity to call attention to the fact that members of the LGBTQ community are also victims of police brutality.

Stories abound of Nigerian men who said they were assaulted by SARS officials because they look gay, or because they were wearing waist beads.

Back in 2018, a hairy stylist named Idowu Oluwatosin Olakunle cried out on social media after he was locked up for roughly 8 hours on allegations that he looked too “slim and gay” after he was picked up as he boarded a bus heading to a client’s home in Ogudu, Lagos.

Only months ago, 8 police officers were arrested after social media influencer, Olumide Bakare revealed he was harrassed and extorted after being accused of being gay

As Nigerians are calling out the police for profiling them as fraudsters because of their looks (dreads, tattoos) and belongings (laptops, cars), members of the LGBTQ community have used to opportunity to make it clear on social media that they do not deserve to be harrassed because of their sexuality or how they look.

“Why do I get beaten up 4 being femme and perceived gay?” Gay rights activist, Matthew Blaise wrote on his placard during the protest.

Another placard he carried reads: “#QueerLivesMatter #EndSARSNow!”

Below is a video of LGBTQ activist, Blaise screaming “queer lives matter” at an end SARS protest: