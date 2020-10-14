Protests Continue As Nigerians Demand #EndSWAT

The protest against police brutality, extortion and extra-judicial killings across the country on Wednesday as protesters demand scrapping of newly created Special Weapons and Tactics unit with the #EndSWAT hashtag.

The #EndSWAT hashtag began to trend hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced its creation.

Also Read: Different name, same darkness!!!” – Frank Edoho reacts to the replacement of SARS with SWAT

According to the protesters, the agitation continues because the decision to immediately replace SARS operatives with SWAT is hasty and unpremeditated.

On Wednesday morning, protesters blocked the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, while some of the protesters can be seen chanting songs of solidarity and demonstrating despite the early morning rain.

Watch videos below:

Happening NOW at Lekki Toll Gate. Rain isn’t dampening our spirits!! We remain focused on the GOAL. #ENDSARSNOW #ENDSWAT pic.twitter.com/1K8rkOFeGy — A Cup of Khafi ☕️💪🏾 #SARSMUSTEND (@KhafiKareem) October 14, 2020