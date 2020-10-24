Protesters Burn Nnamdi Azikiwe’s statue in Anambra; say he caused their problems

No fewer than 10 suspects have been arrested by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for destruction and looting of government properties in the state.

This was made known by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiegheme Andrew, while fielding questions from Journalists on Saturday.

He said: “It is with a heart full of pains that I address you today. The events of the last 24 hours has given me and every concerned Akwa Ibomite a great course for concern. As the lead Agency in internal security, we have great respect for peaceful protest and we have acted professionally during its progression in the State,” he said.

“However, yesterday, some youths with evil intentions in the guise of # ENDSARS went about vandalizing, looting and burning some Government and private property including the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation (AKBC), Anchor Insurance, De Choice Shopping Mall, L.G showroom, and Access Bank Plc,”

“I have visited all the said places today with my Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Auwal M. Mohammad, and have made an on-the-spot assessment of damages done.

I commend the State Government’s timely intervention through the imposition of curfew as I today went round to ensure strict compliance, and we will continue to do so.

“Gentlemen of the press, am however delighted to inform you that our quick deployment of Anti-Riot Policemen in conjunction with the efforts of sister security agencies such as the Army and DSS, and the efforts of the State Government has restored normalcy in Uyo and the State in general.

However, the Command’s efforts have yielded positive results leading to the arrest of the following persons:

I. Victor Udoeka Effiong ‘m’

ii. Emediong Michael James ‘f’

iii. Imedimfon Ime James ‘m’

iv. Isaac John Udoh ‘m’

v. Sunday Michael James ‘m’

vi. Wisdom Godswill Reuben ‘m’

vii. Ntiefon Ime Robbert

viii. Akaninyene Abraham Livinus ‘m’

ix. Imoh Enobong Sunday

x. Isaac Sunday Udo ‘m’,

The Command also recovered fourteen Deep Freezers, six Refrigerators, eight flat Screen Televisions.

Others are:

Four (4) water dispensers,

Sixteen (16) bags of rice,

Four (4) Air conditions,

Three ( 3 ) Gas Cookers,

A printer, Tables, chairs, and other items

The CP further said: “The Command will stop at nothing in ensuring that all the looted items are recovered. Lastly, while I thank the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition and continued partnership, I wish to call on the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to desist forthwith and toe the part of peace, or be willing to bear the full weight of the law, as the Command under my watch will not allow anyone to derail the peaceful nature of the State henceforth.”