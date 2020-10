Nigerian rapper, songwriter and actor Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990), better known by his stage name Falz has appealed to #EndSARS protesters not to forget the objective of the protest.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle this morning, the singer who is also a frontline organizer of the #EndSARS protest asked the protesters to remember it is a protest, not a party.

He asked that there should be no Drugs, Alcohol and no partying at the protest grounds.

See his tweet below: