Connect with us

News Feed

Rights of police officers will be protected: IGP Adamu

Published

9 hours ago

on

Rights of police officers will be protected: IGP Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has stated that the rights of every police officer in the country will be protected.

Adamu, who stated this when he visited the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Friday in Abuja, advised police officers across the country to protect themselves against attacks.

The police chief said the officers must protect themselves because they are humans and also have rights. He condemned the #ENDSARS protest and said the demonstration was an attack targeted at the police to demoralise officers.

“The unity of this country lies in the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space and the country is relying on us to make sure that the public space is not taken over by the criminals. So no amount of provocation, no amount of insult would make us shy away from our responsibilities.

In as much as we are aware that the government is behind us; so, we would encourage you to keep performing your duties. We would encourage you to be professional, to be civic, but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourself.

When we talk of human rights, the police are human; so, the rights of police officers would also be protected.” Adamu said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend. Stefflon Don, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

 

Information Nigeria recalls that last year, the self-acclaimed African giant unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Steff but as it is now, he has unfollowed her too.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.

Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.

He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.

The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.

Continue Reading

News Feed

#MadeInLagos: Good Album Is Not Davido’s Thing – Wizkid’s Fan

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

#MadeInLagos: Good Album Is Not Davido’s Thing – Wizkid’s Fan

Nigerian music entertainer, Davido has been slammed by a gan of Wizkid over the latter’s newly released album, Made In Lagos.

The fan, a Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem, called out fans of Davido, for putting unnecessary pressure on him.

Omotayo who is also a staunch Wizkid’s fan, wrote that;

“Davido fans are putting unnecessary pressure on him, we all know good album aint Davido’s thing, this is how yah all pushed him last year and made Baba come up with mediocre album of the decade”

This is coming after so many bashing from Davido’s fans over Wizkid’s newly released album titled Made In Lagos.

Continue Reading

Trending