Pro-SARS supporter says he was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja

A Pro-SARS supporter is currently the talk of social media after he was caught on tape admitting he was hired to disrupt peaceful #EndSARS protests in Abuja.

In the video which was secretly recorded, the man is seen showing a group of men what appeared to be bruises on his hand, before claiming he was attacked.

When asked why he was against the #EndSARS protests despite being a victim of SARS brutality, the Pro-SARS supporter said he is only after the money they were offering. Though, he claimed he is yet to be paid.

As the group disguising themselves continue to interrogate him, the man was asked who contracted him and other Pro-SARS supporters to allegedly disrupt the peaceful #EndSARS protests. He alleged they were hired by government officials.