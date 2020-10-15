Pretty lady visits boyfriend at his mechanic workshop to take him out on a date

Photos from the moment a beautiful lady paid a visit to her boyfriend at his Mechanic workshop in Kenya have gone viral on social media.

The couple were seen looking happy in the photos shared on Facebook and it sparked numerous reactions from Kenyans on the platform.

According to a Facebook user, the mechanic had sent money to his lady for her to visit him and just when he taught she was not going to turn up, his girlfriend surprised him.

In Kenya, it has become a worrying norm as women always request transport fare from their men before they visit and mostly the ladies don’t turn up after the men have sent them transport.

In the photos, she visited him at work dressed ready for an outing, and based on reports, she was taking him out on a date.