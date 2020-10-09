Poverty is a choice — Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed he paid his own law school fees by selling rabbits.

He made the confession on his Twitter page.

According to him, humans are always presented with a choice and should not allow themselves to wallow in poverty.

He wrote:

“In 1998, I was preparing for Law School and did not want my parents to pay my fees. I bought a male and female rabbit. The way their population increased shocked me. I sold rabbits to pay my Law School fees. Almost all adult poverty is a choice!”