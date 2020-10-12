Police salaries should be increased to N250k/month — Singer Tekno

Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Teknomiles has petitioned that the salary of the Nigerian police should be increased. According to him, it should be increased to Two hundred and fifty thousand Naira monthly.

Tekno who has been a firm supporter of the #EndSars protest currently going on in the country made this known via his Twitter Page.

According to him, While reacting to the recent announcement from the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu on the dissolution of the dreaded sect of the Police units, SARS and the redeployment of all SARS officers to other units and commands of the police force, suggested that the dissolution was not enough.

Narrating further, he made it known that the salaries of these officers who pledge their lives to protect the citizens should be increased to 250 thousand Naira to motivate them to discharge their duties diligently and lawfully.

The tweet was welcomed with mixed reactions from Nigerians who shared their varied viewpoints on his utterance. Some were in support that the salaries of these gallant men should be increased while others criticized him for making such a statement.

See some reactions.