Police Must Act To Identify, Punish SARS Operatives Involved In Rights Abuse, Murder – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure officers of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) who are involved in human rights abuses are punished.

He said: “These steps are necessary to assure the Nigerian people that the announced dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is sincere and well-intentioned, and not merely meant to quell the ongoing protests across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) must also act to identify and punish those operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) involved in the most severe cases of abuse of rights, brutality, and murder of Nigerian citizens.”

Gbajabiamila also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for yielding to the voices of Nigerians by scrapping the unit.

Gbajabiamila reacted hours after the IGP dissolved the police unit through a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi.

The Speaker also commended “Nigerians, particularly the millions of young people at home and abroad, who saw a wrong and sought to make it right, who saw injustice and acted to put an end to it”.