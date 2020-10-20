National News
Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos
The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.
“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.
This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues.
Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”
“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.
Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”
He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.
Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
With the increasing cases of violence in the State, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the State.
In the last few days, Lagos State has recorded an increasing number of violent activities in different parts of the state as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.
Reacting to this development, the Governor who had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the state imposed a 24-hour curfew which is scheduled to take effect by 4 pm today.
See his post below:
… of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality in the state.
This was announced in a statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.
He stated that the decision was part of resolutions reached at an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
This is coming following days of #EndSARS protests across the country.
Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.
#EndSARS: Show You Understand Youths’ Plight, Obasanjo Tells Buhari
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari should demonstrate his care for the protesting youths by attending to their demands.
Obasanjo made this remark when he visited Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday.
He described the #EndSARS protest as the product of an extensive agitation by the Nigerian youth.
He said the youths are clamouring for a better life and there are several ways the government can show it understands their plights by making things easier for them.
“More than 65 percent of our population is under within the ages of 18 and 30; they are not only struggling to acquire education, they are also aspiring for the best that life can offer them,” Obasanjo said.
“Some of them didn’t even get educated, while those who are educated are getting frustrated because of lack of opportunities. We must realize that the lid on the boiling steam would have to be removed.
“But, I believe that there are windows of opportunity which the government can explore to show that it cares about the people’s welfare, especially the youth, as the father of the country and particularly, as the father of the youth.
“Fortunately, the president has children and he knows how youths behave. I believe that the opportunities can still be taken to let the youth know that he, as a father, understands their plight and that his government understands their plight and he is ready to make life better for them.”
