News Feed
Governor Lalong says Plateau lost N75 billion to looters
Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong has revealed that that state lost N75 billion Naira to looters and hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful endSARS protest in the state.
Lalong, who disclosed this on Friday during an interactive session with Plateau youths held at the Rayfield field Government House in Jos, said the amount was arrived at by experts after a preliminary evaluation of the level of destruction and looting done to public and private properties in the state.
The Governor said, “The level of destruction and carnage is unbelievable and unacceptable. We are still trying to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the total cost of the damage. However, the preliminary report by a team of experts I constituted has estimated the losses to be put at about 75 billion naira for now.”
He noted that it would take the state many years to replace the structures vandalised and items damaged or stolen.
He charged the youths to always put the interest of the state at heart and learn to build and not to destroy.
Lalong said, “Since coming into power, my administration has remained committed to pursuing the economic development of the state through youth empowerment and job creation.
“You would agree with me that the enormity of the challenges we face cannot be resolved overnight or with a wave of the hand. It is a process that all of us must collectively work together to achieve.”
News Feed
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has revealed that Muslims now take out time to curse her in their prayers.
Information Nigeria recalls that Yesufu lead #EndSARS campaign against police brutality and reforms.
The female activist disclosed this on her Twitter handle.
She wrote;
”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria”
Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers
I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ!
We are all already cursed in Nigeria
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 30, 2020
News Feed
Hoodlums loot Ndoma-Egba house in Calabar, cart away his late father’s robes
Hoodlums who destroyed and looted the residence of former leader of the Nigerian Senate, Victor Ndoma-Egba in Calabar reportedly carted away the Judge’s robes of the politicians’ father.
Reacting to the incidence, Ndoma-Egba appeared to the hoodlums to return the robes of his late father who was a judge.
Ben Ayade, governor of the state, had imposed a 24-hour curfew as part of measures to contain the situation but the mob broke loose.
In a statement, Ndoma-Egba narrated how he got intelligence on the attack but despite informing security agencies, “nothing was done to stop the attack”.
“At about 2 am (local time, as I was abroad) on Saturday 24th. October 2020 I received a text informing me that there were plans by arranged hoodlums to attack my residence in Calabar, that of Senator Gershom Bassey and a hotel owned by Senator John Owan Enor,” he said.
“I promptly forwarded the texts to Senators Bassey and Owan Enoh. I also called the security agencies in Calabar to apprise them of the information. Calabar from my information was already tense from the previous day’s break-in into warehouses storing COVID 19 palliatives and the subsequent breaching of shops and other businesses. The impending attack on Senators Bassey, Owan Enoh and I was already public knowledge as later that morning I got many calls to that effect.
“Thereafter I kept calling the security agencies by the hour when in spite of their assurances that they will secure my house there was no evidence of any security personnel in my vicinity. I understand, the times were indeed confounding for everybody.
“At about 2 pm the intruders broke into my house and looted it to the ground leaving only the bare floor. All the toilets, baths, pumps and indeed every imaginable fitting were removed as were items of furniture, clothing, a huge collection of mainly rare, out of print books, documents and historic photographs. They also removed all the windows, railings, family pictures and burglary proofs. Even my private chapel was not spared.
“They set the cars ablaze and parts of the building after more than four hours of interrupted operations in my house. It was methodical. Among the intruders were obviously electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor mechanics, panel beaters and other tradesmen. Mercifully, no life was lost. I started building the house in 1991 and moved in in January, 2009.
“While not prejudging, and without prejudice to the work of the security agencies, I have forgiven the intruders, and pray fervently for them to find meaning, inner peace, and fulfilment in their lives. I only plead that they return my late father’s judges robes which they certainly would not be needed for anything and is surely incriminating.
“The destruction of my house was clearly premeditated, wanton and unjustifiable but I understand the anger in the land especially amongst our youths. However, if looting and burning my home will better their lives and bring positive change to our land, then it is a sacrifice my family and I gladly make.”
Ndoma-Egba said there is an urgent need to educate, motivate and engage the youth if they must be a blessing to the country.
News Feed
Fan asks Kaisha to meet Erica for lessons on how to become a bad girl
Nigerian entrepreneur Kaisha Umaru who shot to fame after she appeared on Big Brother Nigeria 2020 has replied a fan who advised her to meet Erica for lessons on how to become a bad girl.
Kaisha Umaru, the 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto State had taken to Twitter to ask her fans how she can become a bad girl. The ex housemate stated that she needs lessons, and her fans suggested different ways for her.
However, a particular fan advised her to meet her fellow reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim who was disqualified from the last season of the Big Brother reality show.
“Ask Erica she’ll give you lessons on how to be a good and bad girl”, Kheeks wrote.
Check out Kaisha’s reaction below;
Trending
- Entertainment11 hours ago
‘You Have Forgotten Days Your Wife Was Feeding You’ – Georgina Onuoha Drags Desmond Elliot
- Special Reports14 hours ago
Ikeja Electricity Officials Caught In Prepaid Meter Fraud
- News Feed19 hours ago
Man dumps fiancee for using N20k to buy food stuffs while he gave her N40k
- News Feed19 hours ago
Woman detained for 6days for violating curfew in Lagos (Video)
- News Feed19 hours ago
Hours after jailbreak, Edo prisoner kills neighbour who testified against him in court
- Entertainment14 hours ago
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
- News Feed19 hours ago
Desmond Elliot Acting For His Political Godfathers: Reno Omokri
- National News14 hours ago
Buhari Congratulates Oba Of Lagos On His Birthday