Place Buhari, Osinbajo, Governors on level 17 salary scale – Igbo Assembly

3 hours ago

An Igbo group, Igbo National Stakeholders Assembly (INSA), has maintained that only restructuring of Nigeria would address the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

The group called for reduction of high cost of governance and advocated that salaries of the President, Governors, National Assembly members and all elected and appointed political office holders should take the shape of Nigerian civil service.

The socio-political organization said the President, vice president, governors and deputy governors should be placed on level Seventeen (17) salary scale of Nigerian civil service, while the National Assembly members should be placed on level fifteen (15).

The Igbo Assembly, in a release jointly signed by its President, Chief John Uche and Publicity Secretary, Prince Uche Erondu and made available to DAILY POST on Monday, further recommended that the National Assembly should be a part time job with no other benefit or allowance more than that of the civil service.

It also condemned in strong terms the killing of armless End SARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, urging the federal government to investigate the wanton killing and ensure that those involved are meant to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the group, the protesters were exercising their right and killing them in cold blood was a crime against humanity.

The Igbo organization called for the sack of all security chiefs.

It said, “the call to scrap the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and reform the police force is a sign that the entire security structure in Nigeria have failed woefully. It is only in Nigeria that people die in large number every day for more than ten years now. Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani killer herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers kill hundreds of Nigerians on daily basis.

“The primary assignment of government to protect lives and properties in Nigeria does not work. The killing of our youths who were doing peaceful protest in Lekki has shown that Nigeria and Lagos State governments have failed and should apologize to Nigerians. Responsive countries who value lives provide security for her protesters not watch them being slaughtered only to play blame games.

“It beats our imagination that the call by Nigerians before now to remove all security chiefs and replace them with qualified ones has been ignored to the detriment of Nigerians. The notion that the Nigerian security outfits cannot provide safe environment in Nigeria is a lie. The impediment is that the qualified are not allowed to head our security structures, there is no motivation for security operatives and it appears that some people who are benefiting from the insecurity are bent on seeing Nigeria destroyed.

“The insecurity in Nigeria is only one part of our problems. We have a rotten and failed system yearning for holistic overhaul. Now that the youths have woken up, it is high time those in authority became pragmatic enough to stop all forms of impunity and address all issues raised and provide good governance at all levels. Turning deaf ear to this will result to anarchy and the first target will be the political class.

“In order to save Nigeria from total collapse, Igbo National Stakeholders’ Assembly, (INSA), also recommends the following: ‘All former governors, deputy governors holding elected or appointed positions should resign immediately, while they should be banned from holding offices.

“All corrupt individuals irrespective of party affiliations should be prosecuted and looted funds recovered.

“Security votes given to Governors on monthly basis should be stopped and channeled to education and research.

“The children of all elected or appointed political office holders should be meant to attend public schools, while they and their families will make use of public hospitals. These include the President, Governors, National Assembly members”.

Daily Post

Lady buys carton of indomie with COVID-19 sticker in Akwa Ibom

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Lady buys carton of indomie with COVID-19 sticker in Akwa Ibom

A Nigerian lady has lamented over the insensitivity of some Nigerians who go about selling what rightfully belongs to the citizens of the country.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Inemesit Green-Nathaniel said she bought a carton of Indomie and removed a new sticker found on it. It turned out to be a covid-19 sticker, stating that the indomie is not for sale.

 

To her utmost surprise, after removing the “indomitable” sticker, she found COVID19 sticker, underneath it.

“I don’t really know what took my mind to this pack of indomie in my house, I decided to remove this new sticker from it, lo and behold at the back of it I saw Covid 19, Not for sale.

So all this while I have been buying my own right? So if you are looking for warehouse in Akwa ibom, our own palliatives has been sold out to us. HOW HEARTLESS CAN PEOPLE BE?”, She lamented.



Lekki Toll Gate Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality: Tinubu

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Lekki Toll Gate Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality: Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state has stated that the future proceeds from Lekki toll gate be donated to victims of late endSARS protest in Lagos.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

 

 

Read his statement below;

“Today, I speak to those who believe in the importance of, and want to know, the truth,” Tinubu said.

“The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession. The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity,” Tinubu said.

“The toll gate is a public asset. Given what has happened, I would like to propose to the government that the toll gate be left closed for an indefinite period.

“If it is reopened, revenues should be donated to the confirmed victims of the Lekki attack as well as to other identifiable victims of police brutality in Lagos.

“Let government use the money to compensate and take care of those who have lost life or limb in the struggle for all citizens to go about the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of life without fear of undue harassment at this or that checkpoint,” he said.

“Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties.

“I did not want any bloodshed. These elements, mostly hirelings of my political opponents, wreaked their havoc and destroyed those buildings and facilities and I thank God that the employees of these two media institutions managed to escape largely unharmed,” he said.

”In good opinion, it is illogical that he allowed damage to his investments but ordered: “soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest”.

“Why would I be so moved as to instigate the army to attack peaceful, law-abiding people at the toll gate where I have no pecuniary stake, yet lift not a single finger to stop hired miscreants bent on setting fire to these important media investments?”.

Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

Orezi, famous  Nigerian singer has stated that the fraudulent and corrupt activities of Nigerian leaders constantly breaks his heart.

The singer made this known in a series of tweets he sent out recently.

According to him, political leaders should be held accountable and made to face justice when found culpable of a crime.

He wrote,

“The only reason this politician do this and have the nerve to sleep well at night is because they are not sleeping in KIRIKIRI YET , they commit all this sorts of crimes against the same people who put them in power , Oppress them and the JUDICIARY SYSTEM STILLS FAVOURS them.

“I REPEAT UNTILL OUR POLITICIANS START GOING TO JAIL FOR ALL THIS BROAD DAY LIGHT CRIMES WITH EVIDENCES STARING AT US IN THE EYE NIGERIA WILL NEVER BE GREAT

“This past week has been my worst as a Nigerian living in Nigeria , I have been sad , angry , pained , cried , I can’t mehn !! TIRED GOD GIVE US THE STRENGTH !! ITS NOT EASY, EVERYBODY GO GET YOUR PVC !! na the only way oooo ”.

See screenshots below,

