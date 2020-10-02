Peter Okoye Slams Troll Who Tried To Mock Him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye clashed with a social media simpleton, who tried to make fun of him.

Taking to Twitter, the singer posted a video showing off his well-toned body while shirtless and he wrote;

“Feeling ma self this afternoon!”

A Twitter user, who came across the video, ridiculed the singer for having low engagement on the post.

“One hour see where ur likes, retweet and comments dey. Bro change ur lifestyle”, the troll tweeted.

The singer hit back at troll and he referred to the latter as a ‘brainless ode’.

See the exchange below: