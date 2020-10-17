Peruzzi trends online after reportedly chasing armed robbers from 3rd mainland bridge

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, is currently trending online after reports of him chasing armed robbers from 3rd mainland bridge

Yesterday night, October 17, the singer had taken to Twitter to state that there was drama on 3rd mainland bridge due to the presence of armed robbers.

“Omo drama on 3rd Mainland Bridge Now!!! Robbers.”

Shortly after, he tweeted that everywhere was clear.

“Everywhere clear now”

Barely minutes after his tweets were put up, many Nigerians flooded social media with news that the singer had chased the armed men from the popular bridge.

Many singers seized the opportunity to hail Peruzzi who in the past had quite a controversial reputation on Twitter.

They tagged him a hero who had done what the Nigeria Police Force could not do.

Recall a year ago, the singer received heavy backlash on Twitter, after an eye witness claimed that he slapped a popular digital marketer.

Well, Nigerians seized the opportunity to remind people about the singer’s might and how much of a brave man he is.

