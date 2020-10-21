Politics
PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.
This was contained in a statement titled “EndSARS- Lekki Massacre,” signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, late on Tuesday.
Ologbodiyan said, “The Peoples Democratic Party, condemns in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of our country.
“It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.
“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.
“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.
Politics
#EndSARS: Gov Bello Warns Protesters Against Overthrowing Buhari
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared his intention to lead the #EndSARS protest against police brutality ongoing nationwide.
He stated this during an interview with Africa Independent Television AIT on Monday night.
Bello called on his fellow state governors to tack charge in their respective states so as to prevent loss of lives and properties due to attacks by hoodlums.
He, however, warned Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of using the current situation in the country to seek an undemocratic change in leadership.
The Governor warned that those interested in the presidency must wait till 2023 and go through democratic processes.
He urged the protesting youths to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.
https://twitter.com/jeffreyetuss/status/1318273749565739011?s=19
Politics
#EndSARS: Protesters Rain Curses On Me: Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has revealed that he has been receiving curses from Nigerians through phone calls and text messages over a false report that he advised his principal to shun protesters.
Adesina stated in an article he wrote titled: “An Enemy of the People’ published on Thursday evening.
￼Adesina denied that he advised President Buhari for whatever reasons on the End SARS protesters, but said an online platform falsely accused him that he told Buhari to “ignore the protests and not give in to the demands of ‘Twitter warriors’.
He explained that his telephone numbers were posted on social media, thereby, making people reach out to him with curses.
Politics
Sanwo-Olu Sends Condolence Message To Seyi Makinde Over Mother’s Death
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent a condolence message to Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde over the passing away of his mother.
Recall that InformationNigeria earlier reported that Governor Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday lost his mother, Chief Abigail Makinde.
The governor’s mother passed on at age 81.
Reacting to the news, Sanwo-Olu prayed for the dead and consoled the bereaved via his official Twitter handle on Thursday. He wrote:
“I commiserate with Governor @seyiamakinde on the passing to eternal glory of his dear mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.
While I extend my condolences to the Makinde family, I pray that God grants them the grace and courage to bear the loss. May mama’s soul rest eternally.”
I commiserate with Governor @seyiamakinde on the passing to eternal glory of his dear mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.
While I extend my condolences to the Makinde family, I pray that God grants them the grace and courage to bear the loss. May mama's soul rest eternally. pic.twitter.com/EaFIlq3Uv3
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 15, 2020
