PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement titled “EndSARS- Lekki Massacre,” signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, late on Tuesday.

Ologbodiyan said, “The Peoples Democratic Party, condemns in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of our country.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Condemns Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

“It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.

“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.