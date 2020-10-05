Paul Okoye Reacts As DMW Artist, Lil Frosh Assaults Girlfriend

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye is not too pleased about a recent news report regarding a DMW signee, Lil Frosh, who has been accused of domestic violence.

Information Nigeria recalls a web user, @MayoksMichael openly accused Lil Frosh of assaulting his girlfriend.

Photos and videos of the victim’s battered and bruised face has also been making rounds on the internet.

Reacting to the report, Okoye dished out an advice to men, who physically abuse women.

The singer also suggested that Lil Frosh is very lucky the lady he beat to a pulp is not his sister otherwise he would have been dealt with.

In his words;

”See ehh .. If you be woman beater?…..abeg de try ask question before you date or marry the girl …. especially if she get brothers I assure you that some get BAD BROTHERS! no time for police straight to the point

……Very very lucky guy”

See his post below: