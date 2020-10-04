Pastor Adeboye Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed there was an urgent need to restructure Nigeria, to prevent a breakup of the country.

He made this remark while speaking at the 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium organised by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute on Saturday.

Joining the long list of Nigerians that have called for the restructuring of the country, the clergyman suggested a merger of the British and American systems of government for Nigeria, stressing that the country should develop a system peculiar and unique to it.

He expressed that the Buhari-led administration must carry out the restructuring of the country very soon to avoid a breakup of the various social and ethnic components.

“Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.

“Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid. In restructuring, why don’t we have a Nigerian kind of democracy? At the federal level, why don’t we have a President and a Prime Minister?”