Part of Oriental hotel destroyed by mob (video)

A section of Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos state has been destroyed by a mob, in the aftermath of the Lekki massacre.

There have been ongoing protests in Nigeria over two weeks with citizens agitating for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, over flagrant disregard of their human right.

However, that took a grief-stricken turn in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday night as defenseless protesters were gunned down by soldiers, following an alleged order by the Lagos state government to security forces to crackdown on defaulters of a hastily imposed restriction.

The shooting led to the death of several people as many were also injured.

Security operatives had stormed the scene of the protest after the Lagos Government announced a 24-hour curfew and opened fire, with the intent to kill many people.

As many turned up to social media to share the Live video clips of the tragic incident, many people could be seen with various degrees of injuries. The scale of the damage could not be ascertained.

In the aftermath, more violent protests emerged across the country, leading to mass destructions of properties.