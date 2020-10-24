‘Palliatives looted in Ekiti are poisonous – Commissioner

Mr. Akin Omole, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti state has revealed that the covid-19 palliatives looted by hoodlums in the state are poisonous.

Omole, in a statement in Ekiti further said that huge quantities of poisonous items, mistaken for food yet to be distributed as Covid-19 palliatives, were looted in warehouses in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

“We insist that Ekiti State currently has no Covid-19 palliative warehouse as all the palliatives had been distributed. “Unfortunately, the items carted away were Single Super Phosphate and NPK fertilisers, which they erroneously thought was gari.

“The SEMA store too has only emergency supplies for disaster response. “Some people even made away with pre-fermented corns preserved for planting. All these items are poisonous and not fit for consumption. “We, therefore, appeal to our people not to consume these items because they can kill,” Omole warned.

In a similar statement, Dr. Olabode Adetoyi, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, confirmed the looting, warning that most of the items carted away contained chemically-treated seeds meant for planting. “They are not suitable for consumption,” he declared.