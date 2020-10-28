News Feed
Palliatives In Ebonyi Are For State University Students -Governor Umahi
Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state clears the air that the state does not have any unshared palliatives.
The state governor made this clarification during a broadcast on Tuesday to the state over the on-going disturbances in the state by hoodlums.
Speaking further, he said the government is working with the Local government areas in the state.
Read his statement below;
“You are aware that we spent billions of naira to purchase palliatives which were shared through the various polling units in the state, irrespective of political alliances.
We reached over 600,000 Ebonyi people, including those in Lagos and Abuja, and the remaining presently is for students of the state university who were not in session.
We are working towards assisting parents to send students back to school by reducing school fees but be aware that there is opportunity cost; when one thing is done, another may not be done.
I call on all youths to dialogue with my government and make inputs in governance.”
This is aside from the 100 state Executive Council members, over 1,110 Technical Assistants and other political appointments in the state of which 90 per cent of the occupiers are youths.
I again plead with our young one, please no more attacks, destruction of assets, killings of both of you and security agencies.
I plead with these young hoodlums killing us in the name of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw peacefully to their houses.
Security agencies must give them peace and free access to return to their communities.”
News Feed
Thug attacks police station in Lagos, steals DPO’s uniform (Video)
Men of the Lagos Police Command have paraded a hoodlum who attacked and burnt a police station in the state, carting away the DPO’S uniform
The suspect was arrested while rocking the uniform of a DPO.
He was paraded before newsmen by the Lagos state police command today October 27.
Watch a video of him while being paraded along with others below:
News Feed
Burial arrangements of killed #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, announced
The burial poster of an endSARS protester, Anthony Unuode, who was attacked and stabbed to death by hoodlums in Abuja, has been released by his family members.
Unuode, who joined other Nigerians to protest against police brutality in Kubwa area of Abuja, was attacked and killed by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.
He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
He was 28 years old.
According to his obituary, Anthony who was 28 years, will be interred on October 30.
See his obituary below:
News Feed
Army denies shooting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate
The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it shot and killed peaceful end SARS protesters at Lekki toll plaza on October 20.
The denial was disclosed in a statement released by the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA)
The Acting Director Army Public Relations (ADPR), Major Osoba Olaniyi, however, confirmed the involvement of soldiers in restoring order in Lagos following the imposition of a curfew on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Read the statement below:
“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a viral video on social media in which it was alleged that civilian protesters were massacred by soldiers at Lekki Toll Plaza. This allegation is untrue, unfounded and aimed at causing anarchy in the country.
At no time did soldiers of the Nigerian Army open fire on any civilian. From the onset of the ENDSARS protest, there was no time personnel of 81 Division Nigerian Army Lagos were involved.
However, the decision to call in the military was taken by the Lagos State Government (LASG) after a 24- hour curfew was imposed.
This was as a result of the violence which led to several police stations being burnt, policemen killed, suspects in police custody released and weapons carted away.
The situation was fast degenerating into anarchy. It was at this point that LASG requested for the military to intervene in order to restore normalcy.
The intervention of the military followed all laid down procedures for Internal Security operations and all the soldiers involved acted within the confines of the Rules of Engagement (ROE) for Internal Security operations.
Finally, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army reiterates Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities did not shoot at any civilian as there are glaring and convincing evidence to attest to this fact.
This allegation is the hand work of mischief makers who will stop at nothing to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army. The general public is hereby enjoined to discountenance this allegation as there is no iota of truth therein.”
