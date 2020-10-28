Palliatives In Ebonyi Are For State University Students -Governor Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state clears the air that the state does not have any unshared palliatives.

The state governor made this clarification during a broadcast on Tuesday to the state over the on-going disturbances in the state by hoodlums.

Speaking further, he said the government is working with the Local government areas in the state.

Read his statement below;

“You are aware that we spent billions of naira to purchase palliatives which were shared through the various polling units in the state, irrespective of political alliances.

We reached over 600,000 Ebonyi people, including those in Lagos and Abuja, and the remaining presently is for students of the state university who were not in session.

We are working towards assisting parents to send students back to school by reducing school fees but be aware that there is opportunity cost; when one thing is done, another may not be done.

I call on all youths to dialogue with my government and make inputs in governance.”

This is aside from the 100 state Executive Council members, over 1,110 Technical Assistants and other political appointments in the state of which 90 per cent of the occupiers are youths.

I again plead with our young one, please no more attacks, destruction of assets, killings of both of you and security agencies.

I plead with these young hoodlums killing us in the name of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to withdraw peacefully to their houses.

Security agencies must give them peace and free access to return to their communities.”