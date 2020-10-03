Ozo debunks claims of intentionally ignoring Nengi during the BBNaija season 5 finale party

Ex-Big Brother Naija reality show, Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu has debunked claims of intentionally ignoring Nengi during the BBNaija season 5 finale party.

During the show, the duo were lovebirds, even though the affection was onesided as the ex-beauty queen insisted on not wanting an affair with Ozo.

This however may have been misinterpreted as a way of getting back at Nengi as the entrepreneur ignored her during the finale party.

In a recent interview, the entrepreneur stated that it was never his intention but a directive from the organizers of the show to stay clear from the finalists.

In his words when asked, “No, that was the directive. We were instructed not to get too close to the housemates because they didn’t want us to give them clues.

“I felt bad when I saw her cry and couldn’t wait for Sunday to come so I’d tell her why I did what I did.” Ozo said.

Watch the video below;