Oyo Rep Files Motion Seeking To Proscribe FSARS

The representative of the Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Akin Alabi has filed a motion before the House of Representatives to proscribe the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria police force.

According to reports, the motion will be considered at the house plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker from Oyo State in the proposal that SARS has been in the news “because of ceaseless killings and attacks on innocent citizens.”

The lawmaker said contrary to the duty of the police, which is to secure lives and properties, the “fear of SARS officers has become the new order of the day.”

The lawmaker expressed that the unit has become so lawless that even the police Inspector-General of Police can no longer contain their excesses.

This move is coming after a widespread outcry against SARS illegal conduct across the country.