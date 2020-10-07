Our values keeps going to the dogs – Wale Adenuga knocks Ogun state Governor Dapo Abiodun for making Laycon a youth ambassador

Nigerian gospel artiste, Wale Adenuga, has knocked Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for making BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, a Youth Ambassador in the state.

Governor Abiodun hosted Laycon, an indigene of the state yesterday October 6 where he announced his appointment as a youth ambassador in the state.

The governor also announced a cash gift of N5 million to Laycon as well as a three-bedroom bungalow.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, award-winning singer, Wale Adenuga, said the governor’s decision is “disheartening”

”I’m totally disheartened by the Governor of Ogun state making the winner of #bbnaija an ambassador of the state, rewarding him further with cash and a house.

No thanks to you sir for further entrenching the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and mediocrity.

Our values keeps going to the dogs!” Adenuga wrote