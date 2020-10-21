‘Our Ultimate Goal Is Not To Destroy Our Country’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has stated that the goal of Nigerian protesters has never been to destroy the country. The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a black post with a caption that reads:

“Nobody saw this coming. Nobody. Maybe only people who had inside information. This extreme approach was not expected! The youths of Nigeria only asked for assurances! Moving forward, we need damage control. We need to calm the tension. Please.

Lets use our platforms to calm this storm. Our ultimate goal is to make our country better, not to destroy it. Lives are being lost. This is not the goal. Please stay alive, for your friends and your family who love and need you! This is too much.”

See her post below: