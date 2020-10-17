EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido

Music entertainer, Davido has said that Nigerian leaders feel that the problems citizens of the country are currently facing should not disturb their (leaders) sleep.

The FEM crooner made this known in a series of Tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The singer tweeted:

“Our president has only addressed us once in the past 10 days … despite everything that is going on.”

He added: “This is the problem. They don’t feel like they owe us enough. That they owe us explanations enough. That our unhappiness shouldn’t cost them their sleep!!! It all goes back to our votes and the fact they feel we ate not responsible for them being in these positions !! (sic).

“We need #ElectoralReform for these leaders to truly understand this accountability we are asking for is our right!!!”