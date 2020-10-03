‘Otedola, Other Billionaires Also Chase Clout On Social Media’ – Singer Dencia

Cameroonian-born pop singer, Dencia has blasted ‘poor’ Africans, who dictate celebrities’ every move on social media.

The singer said these people are fond of attacking celebrities instead of building their lives.

According to Dencia, even Africa’s richest man, Femi Otedola, and some billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos also chase clout on social media by flaunting their expensive properties.

The singer advised Africans to desist from the act of telling people how to live their life because there is more than meets the eye.

See her post below: