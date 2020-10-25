Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum for looters to return stilen items

Connect with us

Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum for looters to return stolen items

Published

4 hours ago

on

Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola has issued an ultimatum for hoodlums who invaded and looted warehouses housing covid-19 palliative in the state.

Oyetola, while assessing the extent of damage caused by hoodlums, stated that the looters must return all they carted away in 72-hours or face the wrath of the law.

 

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Popular Nollywood Actor, Charles Awuru, has expressed that Nigerian youths are the problems youths in the country have.

The comic actor and director made this known in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Awuru stated that the end SARS protest made him realize that the youths are the problem of the youths.

The actor pointed out that one section of the youths are protesting for a better Nigeria while others are looting and attacking fellow Nigerians.

Here is the video below;

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Local priests in Lagos have invoked spell on hoodlums that attacked the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu.

Information Nigeria recalls that the monarch’s palace was on Wednesday invaded by hoodlums, carting away the king’s personal effects to include shoes, and his staff of office (Opa Ase).

But, in a video that has since gone viral, some ifa priests were seen laying a curse on the attackers of the monarch’s palace

 

The monarch on Friday October 23, gave the men 24-hour to return the staff of office.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, traditional priests in the state gathered to rain curses on those involved in the looting.

Watch the video below:

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the recent end SARS protest against police brutality that rocked Nigeria.

Hamilton, who made the reaction on Twitter, stated that the recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

 

In his tweet, the British Formula 1 racer described the recent events in Nigeria as a human rights crisis, as he noted that it is the responsibility of everyone to educate and raise awareness about tragedies happening in the world.

Hamilton, who also shared a photo of himself rocking a black T-shirt with the inscription ‘#EndSARS’ and a map with the colour of the Nigerian flag on it, posted a link for people to sign up to demand an end to impunity for police brutality in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis. Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS.”

