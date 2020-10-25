Governor Oyetola issues ultimatum for looters to return stilen items

Popular Nollywood Actor, Charles Awuru, has expressed that Nigerian youths are the problems youths in the country have.

The comic actor and director made this known in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Awuru stated that the end SARS protest made him realize that the youths are the problem of the youths.

The actor pointed out that one section of the youths are protesting for a better Nigeria while others are looting and attacking fellow Nigerians.

Here is the video below;