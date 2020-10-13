Oritsefemi’s Wife, Nabila Thanks Caroline Danjuma For Her Support; Returns To Her Matrimonial Home

Nabila Fash, wife of singer Oritsefemi, has thanked her friend, Caroline Danjuma for her love and support during her trying time.

The PR Expert returned to social media amid her marriage crisis.

Information Nigeria recalls she reportedly moved in with Danjuma after she was abused by her husband.

Oritsefemi relentlessly pleaded with his wife to return home as he advised her not to allow what people say to jeopardize their happiness.

Sharing a photo of Danjuma, Nabila wrote;

“In the journey of life, there are people we must not take for granted!

“We have cried, fought, laughed, gone crazy together. Yet we are always there for each other.

“Thank you for holding my hands, praying with me, being my sister and making me smile always.

“We have a story, and it’s a beautiful story.

“Thank you is not enough

“Everyone please say a prayer for my sister and tell her thank you for me.”

In a now-deleted post, Oritsefemi expressed his gratitude to Nigerians as he announced that his wife has come back to him.